LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky Science Center's "Uniquely Human" exhibit is now on display.
The exhibit officially opened June 29 at 11 a.m. Ginny Hoyt, the manager of programs and partner engagement, stopped by WDRB Mornings to explain what it's all about.
Designed for teens and young adults between ages 12 and 25, the permanent exhibit explores how health and humanity shape us.
"It's our first permanent exhibit since 2020 that we are introducing to the museum," Hoyt said. "It's a really great chance for young adults, teenagers to engage, think, reflect and connect."
The exhibit attempts to get people to look at how assumption biases and perspectives influence how people see themselves in others while showcasing the connections that shape who we are, how we think, and what we feel.
The goal of the exhibit is to show people how to engage with each other more empathetically, and encourage teens and young adults to "become the aware, inclusive, and collaborative problem-solvers they have the potential to be."
The exhibit encompasses 6,000 square feet of the third floor's main gallery. It's the first new permanent exhibit at the science center since 2020.
