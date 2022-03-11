LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The KFC Yum! Center is hosting a blood drive with the American Red Cross next week as blood supply levels remain "vulnerable" nationwide.
The blood drive will be held Tuesday, March 15 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the KFC Yum! Center in downtown Louisville.
March is American Red Cross month, and organizers said the drive will "honor the people who help the Red Cross meet its mission of providing lifesaving blood for patients."
As a thank you, those who donate blood at Tuesday's drive will be given a $10 e-gift card and be entered for a chance to win a trip to the 2022 MLB All-Star Game in Los Angeles.
Organizers are encouraging donors to schedule an appointment for the drive. Appointments can be made online by clicking here and entering sponsor code KFCYUM. Donors can also download the Red Cross Blood Donor App to schedule an appointment, or by calling 1-800-RED-CROSS (733-2767).
The Parking Authority of River City (PARC) will be providing free parking for donors in the KFC Yum! Center parking garage.
