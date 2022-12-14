LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky Humane Society is hitting the road for a mobile veterinary clinic on Thursday.
The KHS CARE-a-van mobile veterinary clinic, which provides low-cost pet wellness services, will be at the Park Community Credit Union on Dixie Highway from 9 am. to 4 p.m.
There will be vaccines, flea, tick and worm prevention, microchipping, nail trims and basic wellness checks for dogs and cats.
Pricing varies based on pet type and service. Vaccine packages for dogs start at $34 for puppies and $37 for dogs. Cat wellness vaccine packages cost $22 for kittens and $27 for cats. Microchipping costs $27, nail trims cost $15 and heartworm tests cost $11.
The CARE-a-van travels to different parts of the state and local communities.
Appointments for the clinic have to be set up in advance. To set one up, click here.
For information about the CARE-a-van, pricing for services, and future clinic dates, click here. Another clinic is scheduled for Friday, Dec. 16, at KHS' Main Campus on Steedly Drive.
