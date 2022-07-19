LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky Humane Society will keep its mobile vet clinic on the road thanks to a big donation.
The KHS CARE-a-van just got a $40,000 donation from Petco's nonprofit foundation Petco Love.
The mobile clinic provides low-cost pet wellness services for cats and dogs, including microchipping, flea and tick preventatives, nail trims, heartworm tests and shots.
"Right now, we are seeing lots of animals coming into our shelters locally and nationally. Many of the reasons for surrender are they can't (cover) basic or extensive veterinary care," said Alisa Gray, with KHS. "So being able to offer this very low-cost, or sometimes waived, fees care to pet owners makes sure that they are able to keep their pets in the home."
The CARE-a-van travels to different parts of the state and local communities. It's now offering services at the Norton Healthcare Sports & Learning Center in west Louisville twice a month.
Clinic days run from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and are by appointment only.
To search for an appointment and a clinic close to you, click here.
Pricing varies based on pet type and service. Vaccine packages for dogs start at $34 for puppies and $37 for dogs. Cat wellness vaccine packages cost $22 for kittens and $27 for cats. Microchipping costs $27, nail trims cost $15 and heartworm tests cost $11.
Pricing for available services can be found by clicking here.
