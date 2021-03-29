LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Pools at most Indiana State Parks will reopen this year, if the state can hire enough lifeguards.
Most of the state-run pools, aquatic centers and lakes are scheduled to open Memorial Day weekend. That includes the pools at Clifty Falls, Spring Mill and O'Bannon Woods state parks. They were all closed last year amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Beaches will also open for swimming at Deam Lake and Patoka Lake.
Anyone age 16 and older can apply for a lifeguard position. Training includes virtual coursework and a water skills test.
Those interested can click here or contact their nearest state park for more information. Park phone numbers can be found by clicking here.
