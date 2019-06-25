LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Officers with the Louisville Metro Police Department recently came to the rescue of some fine feathered friends.
According to a Facebook post by the agency, a woman saw some ducklings fall into a storm drain near Norton Brownsboro Hospital.
Police say the mother duck was nearby, but was unable to get the ducklings out -- so officers with LMPD's 8th division sprung into action, climbing down into the storm drain and pulling them out.
LMPD celebrated the rescue in a Facebook post:
"8th division officers Larry Waford, Anthony Altes and Sean Drees responded to Norton Brownsboro Hospital when a woman saw a duck’s babies fall into a storm drain and get stuck inside it. The momma couldn’t get them out so our officers jumped into action, climbed down, and rescued the babies. #LMPD #8thDivProbs #DuckTales #Quacktastic #SewerDiving #DuckDiving #WhatDoYouCallADuckThatSteals #ARobberDucky #WhatTimeDoesADuckWakeUp #AtTheQuackOfDawn #LastOne #WhatDidDetectiveDuckSayToHisPartner #LetsQuackThisCase"
Copyright 2019 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.