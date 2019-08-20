LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- 2019 year marks the 400th anniversary of the birth of slavery in North America.
Kentucky's oldest historically black college, Simmons College of Kentucky, used the occasion to remember and pray. It hosted one of the country's only observances to mark the year when the first African slaves arrived in what is now Virginia.
Leaders from different churches and denominations came together to pray and mark the unfortunate legacy.
"We have gathered to commemorate the legacy of all those who were slaves for 246 years and to help understand this monumental and incomprehensible crime against humanity," said Dr. Kevin Cosby, president of Simmons.
Cosby is also the pastor of St. Stephen Baptist Church, where Tuesday's ceremony was held.
