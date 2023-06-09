LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Long wait times are frustrating many travelers at the Louisville airport this week.
TSA has been recommending all week that airline passengers arrive at least two hours early to the airport before their scheduled flight.
That's because of long wait times at TSA checkpoints.
Airport officials say the busiest time is between 6 a.m. and 8 a.m.
WDRB crews at the airport early Friday said lines were backed up, but were moving quickly.
Airport officials say staffing is not the cause of the backups.
"It's not a staffing issue for TSA, it's honestly just that we have a lot of volume of people coming through at that time," said Natalie Chaudoin, a spokeswoman for the airport. "Just with the way the scheduling fell with the airlines, it is a very, very busy time for us."
Parking has also been an issue this week, so airport officials have reopened the $8 express shuttle lot to help with that situation.
You can also check airline wait times by downloading the My TSA app.
