LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- With a winter storm expected to hit Louisville in the coming days, it could be the perfect time to hit the city's parks for some sledding.
As long as there's about 2 to 3 inches of snow on the ground, officials with Louisville Parks and Recreation said hills at the following locations will be open from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. for sledding:
- Cherokee Park (Baringer Hill, intersection of Alexander Road and Scenic Loop)
- Joe Creason Park (Trevilian Way, across from Louisville Zoo)
- George Rogers Clark Park (1024 Thruston Ave., behind playground, near McKinley Avenue)
- McNeely Lake Park (6900 Cooper Chapel Rd., near Korean War Memorial)
- Tyler Park (1501 Castlewood Ave., on Tyler Park Drive side of park)
- Charlie Vettiner Park (5550 Charlie Vettiner Park Rd., near Easum Road entrance)
To avoid turf damage, Parks and Rec officials asked the public to not sled on the parks' hills when there isn't much snow on the ground.
"The rule of thumb for determining if enough snow accumulation has occurred is that if blades of grass are poking through the snow cover, it’s not deep enough to sled safely," officials said in a news release.
