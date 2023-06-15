LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Animal Services is waiving redemption fees for three months starting Thursday.
In a news release Thursday, LMAS said the fees will be waived for owned pets to ensure there isn't financial constraints on reuniting pets with their families.
"This initiative reflects our commitment to equity and inclusivity in the community we serve," LMAS Director Ashley Book said in a news release. "We recognize that financial barriers should never stand in the way of the human-animal bond. We are striving to create a more equitable community where pet owners, regardless of their financial circumstances, can provide a loving home for their pets."
From June 15 to Sept. 15, owners can reclaim their lost pets without the reclamation fees that includes boarding charges, vaccinations and microchipping.
The fees will only be waived for owners with no previous violations. Court fees won't be waived, and LMAS won't keep a pet impounded due to an owners' inability to pay.
LMAS will also work with owners who have outstanding balances that want to reclaim their pet.
Pets can be reclaimed during normal business hours, Monday-Sunday, at the location on 3528 Newburg Road from 12-6 p.m.
