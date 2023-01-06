LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Animal Services (LMAS) has begun euthanizing animals due to lack of space.
Teeya Barnes a spokeswoman for the agency, confirmed the news to WDRB by phone Friday morning.
LMAS has been stepping up adoption efforts in recent months after revealing that its "no-kill" status was in jeopardy due to overcrowding.
"This is not a problem that's gonna go away," Ashley Book, interim LMAS director, said back in October. "It's not even a problem that we're gonna be able to adopt or foster our way out of. We need people to spay and neuter their pets, microchip their pets and when they do come to the shelter, we can get them right home to you."
This story will be updated.
