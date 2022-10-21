LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A local business is stepping up to help with overcrowding at Louisville Metro Animal Services.
Club K-9 Dog Park Bar is donating a free year membership to anyone who adopts a dog through Nov. 5.
The move is an effort to help the shelter keep it's no-kill status, which it has maintained for the last five years. The status is at risk as the shelter becomes overcrowded and is running out of space.
Yearlong memberships are worth $300.
LMAS has also waived all adoption fees. That includes spay and neuter, microchips and vaccinations. Adoptions also include a free large bag of food.
Jefferson County residents adopting a pet must also purchase a one-year renewable pet license for $10.
The Animal House Adoption center is open from 12-6 p.m. daily and Fridays until 7 p.m. at 3516 Newburg Road. Appointments aren't required.
All animals are spayed or neutered, microchipped and up-to-date on vaccinations. Anyone who takes home a large dog will also get a free crate.
You can also volunteer to foster an animal.
To look at adoptable pets and stray pets currently being held at the LMAS shelter, click here.
For more information about Club K-9 and its memberships, click here.
