LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Officials with Louisville Metro Animal Services said Tuesday that the community has stepped up to help in the days since announcing its no-kill status was at risk.
Thirty-three dogs have been adopted since last Thursday. Ten other pets have been reclaimed and nine other dogs were taken in by other rescue groups.
Officials said the parking lot at the shelter was full on Sunday, a day that's normally slow for adoptions.
Despite that, the shelter's director said they've also taken in 66 more dogs in that time, and overcrowding continues to be an issue.
"We did not lose no-kill for time and space, which is exciting. But this is not a problem that's gonna go away," Ashley Book, interim LMAS director, said. "It's not even a problem that we're gonna be able to adopt or foster our way out of. We need people to spay and neuter their pets, microchip their pets and when they do come to the shelter, we can get them right home to you."
Adoptions will continue to be free through the end of October. Redemption fees to pick up lost pets are also waived this month.
Club K-9 Dog Park Bar is also offering free 1-year memberships to anyone who adopts a dog from LMAS through Nov. 5.
