LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Dozens of lost pets have been picked up by Louisville Metro Animal Services since Friday's storms.
LMAS' interim director Ashley Book said she suspects animals were spooked and ran during the storm, and dogs out out when some owners didn't realize parts of their fence had been damaged
The shelter is asking owners to quickly reclaim their dogs and cats because they are running out of space. Since Friday, LMAS taken in 74 animals. Thirty-three of those are dogs, and the rest are cats. Only six have been reunited with their owners.
"Strays are coming in like wildfire," Book said. "And then with this storm, it just kind of the perfect storm, I guess I could say, is that they are just flooding in here. So we're already full. We're trying to make room for the incoming strays. We're getting out to foster, rescue groups, adoptions as quickly as we can, but we want to make sure that your pet is home with you so we can make room for those incoming strays."
Some of the animals do have chips, but because some people are without still without power, LMAS is having trouble contacting them. The shelter is encouraging those without power who cannot view lost pets on the website to stop by the shelter in person to see if their missing pet is there.
LMAS is legally required to hold strays for five days. After that, the animals can be placed in foster care or put up for adoption.
"We'll work with you if you've made contact with us or coming in," Book said. "We'll do everything we can to help you get reunited with your pet, because that's the best outcome. But we want them to be with you and not with us. So please, please, please come to the shelter. I just can't even say it enough."
LMAS has posted photos on its website of pets that have been found. Click here to see the dogs. Click here to see the cats.
"Check on your neighbors," Book said. "If they don't have power and they're missing a pet, maybe check that Facebook group (Louisville Lost and Found Pets), check our website. Go knock on their door, say, 'Hey, maybe I saw your dog on the website.' We want to do everything we can to reunite you with your baby," Book explained.
Owners must come to the shelter to claim their pets. LMAS is open Noon to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday. The shelter said on social media that owners shouldn't let finances keep them from claiming their pets. Owners can email questions to animals@louisvilleky.gov.
Louisville Metro Animal Care Complex is located at 3528 Newburg Road, Louisville, Ky. The number is 502-473-7387.
