LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The chart that lists dogs and their respective kennels at Louisville Metro Animal Services is full.
The shelter lost its no-kill status in January. Since then, workers said overcrowding has only gotten worse.
"We've been talking about this since 2022, we are just seeing a crazy amount of intake," said LMAS Interim Director Ashley Book. "We're opening the day with 10-12 kennels and getting 12-15 dogs. There's so many dogs coming in and with inflation we're seeing a decrease in adoptions."
In just four days, the shelter reported taking in over 100 new dogs.
Most of the new dogs have been strays, and Book said the influx of strays has impacted their ability to take in surrendered pets, because the shelter can only do so when space is available.
Staff ask people who have runaway pets to call or come by the shelter to see if their furry family member may have wound up in their care.
Book said her staff is being stretched thin due to the influx of new animals but notes that everyone is doing what they can to find as many placements as possible.
"The staff is tired," said Book. "They just want the best outcome for every single animal. They get so emotionally involved and invested in these animals."
The shelter currently has about 50 adoptable dogs.
To help encourage adoptions, LMAS is waiving the adoption fees for animals over 40lbs. Jefferson County residents will still need to pay $10 for a county license.
Click here to view available dogs.
Click here to make a donation to the shelter.
For additional information, you can call the shelter at (502) 473-7387.
