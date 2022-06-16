LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- June 19, known as Juneteenth, is a federal holiday which commemorates the end of slavery in the United States. It marks the day when the last slaves in Texas learned of their freedom through the 13th Amendment.
To honor the holiday and recognize the city's history of slavery, Louisville is hosting a multi-day celebration.
Thursday, Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer, LMPD Chief Erika Shields and other city leaders gathered for the 60th Anniversary Juneteenth Luncheon.
During his speech, Fischer acknowledged the history of slavery in the area and apologized on behalf of the city for what happened in the past.
"I cannot erase all the injustices of the first slave ships to today," Fischer said. "But what I can do is offer a sincere apology from me as a person, and more importantly, on behalf of the institution of the city government of Louisville."
Fischer said celebrating Juneteenth is "critical" to countering the commonwealth's and the nation's "difficulty accepting the need of a shared understanding of and appreciation for telling the full history of America."
Reverend Clay Calloway says he's glad to see the city doing more to celebrate the holiday, but says it is time for what he says is real action.
"Holidays are easy to announce and to proclaim. It's much harder than doing the actual work of economic equity that's due connected to the holiday," said Calloway. "It's a lot easier to give symbols than substance."
Dr. Frank Smith of Simmons College of Kentucky and Kentucky Commission on Human Rights agrees with Calloway, adding the events are more "ceremonial and they're not getting to the quick action that needs to be given."
"I appreciate very much the approach and the various events, but I do hope we will continue to see much more is needed. We can always talk about the day, but we need to talk about the debt. Slavery created a significant debt that this nation still owes. Where and when will the debt be paid to those descendants?" said Smith. "Can't go back and correct it for the persons that bore the heat of the day and here we are celebrating a day, but what about how we can bring the equity to our neighborhoods and to our community -- opportunities that are needed?"
The two say they want to see more done in terms of reparations for those that are descendants of slaves.
"It's important that the community is aware of why it happened, but I think it needs to be the beginning of the work that needs to happen. It's like when you go to church on Sunday. It's good to go worship and shout but what's important is how you walk after you shout," said Calloway.
Calloway says he hopes the holiday celebrations will "challenge people to go and do the work" and to engage in the government to fight inequity.
The luncheon was just one of a long list of events celebrating Juneteenth this week.
Friday, the Juneteenth Camp hosted by Louisville Visual Art and Waterfront Park wraps up with a display of work created by the kids throughout the week.
Also on Friday, the Juneteenth Jubilee Celebration Gala will be held at the Muhammad Ali Center starting at 6 p.m. Tickets can be bought here.
Saturday at 8 a.m. the "Race for Justice" will be held at the Norton Healthcare Sports and Learning Center in honor of Breonna Taylor.
Also starting at 8 a.m., Wilder Park Neighborhood Association is hosting a Historic Walking Tour.
Starting at 9 a.m. on Saturday, the 3rd annual Juneteenth Solidarity Ride will be held in Shawnee Park. The ride is 13 miles and you can register at juneteenthride502.eventbrite.com.
On Sunday from 3-6 p.m. the public is invited to attend the Louisville Juneteenth Festival. There will be food vendors and live music at the Belvedere.
