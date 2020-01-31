LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — Brick by brick, dozens of Lego creations come to life as professional builders show off their work this weekend at the Kentucky International Convention Center in Louisville.
It's all part of the BrickUniverse LEGO Fan Convention.
"Yeah, you kind of play with it," said Paul Hetherington, a LEGO builder from Vancouver, British Columbia. "You build with it. Create. I got back into it in my early 20s — back in the 1990s — and I've been slowly amassing a large collection."
"When you spend two months working on a creation, it gives you a lot of time to dream up stories," Hetherington said.
The Lego creations are on display this weekend at the Kentucky International Convention Center. To obtain tickets,
CLICK HERE. Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.