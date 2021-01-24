LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Several Louisville organizations are asking for help with keeping the city's homeless warm this winter.
Community Connections, It Takes a Village and the Delta Foundation hosted their Operation Warm Coat Giveaway on Sunday, but rain delayed the distribution.
The groups still want to supply the homeless with new or gently used jackets, blankets and shoes. They will distribute the items to five homeless camps throughout the city, but the group is hoping to get at least 250 more items by next week.
"If everyone is just honest for a second, we're only a few paychecks away from being homeless ourselves," said James Linton, president of Community Connections. "It is getting really cold outside ... snowing and raining, and for people to have to live outside in the elements, we just like to be a blessing to them."
Anyone wishing to donate items can drop them off between 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. from Monday through Friday at Highview Ice Cream and Coffee (7525 Outer Loop).
