LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police gave away free bicycles as children begin the start of summer break.
LMPD's Community Engagement Unit stopped by Layne Elementary to surprise several students with free bicycles and safety gear. The bicycles and gear were donated by community partners.
LMPD officers also attended the annual bicycle safety event hosted by Blue Lick Elementary and Norton Children's. The goal is to educate children about safety while riding bicycles.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.