LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Urban League is hosting a bone marrow registry and blood drive Tuesday.
The nonprofit is partnering with the Kentucky Blood Center, Be The Match and Kentucky African Americans Against Cancer, among other community organizations for a blood drive that will be hosted at Norton Healthcare Sports and Learning Center on West Muhammad Ali Boulevard in the Russell neighborhood in west Louisville.
The blood drive will last from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. while the bone marrow registry will be open until 6 p.m. Anyone 17 years old or older can donate blood on Tuesday.
In support of Judge Erica Lee Williams, who was diagnosed with leukemia, the Urban League encourages anyone between the ages of 18 and 44 to register as a bone marrow donor, according to a news release.
To schedule an appointment, click here, or call 800-775-2522.
