LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A popular Labor Day event will not be held in person this year.
Louisville's WorldFest, which typically attracts 160,000 people for the holiday weekend, will be virtual because of the pandemic.
Virtual WorldFest will be from Aug. 31 to Sept. 4.
The event will offer live and prerecorded content on social media, including a virtual Parade of Nations, a Global Village showcasing unique heritage, food and cooking segments, crafts for kids, music and dance.
