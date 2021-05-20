LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Following the affordable housing crisis, Louisville Metro Council passed ordinances on several properties for zoning throughout the River City on Thursday evening.
The properties includes 4801 Manslick Road and 1936 Bluegrass Avenue in Hazelwood.
A zoning property ordinance for the 11-acre vacant property between 8616-8820 West Manslick, outside of Fairdale, has yet to be voted on and was tabled by the council.
It will be developed by Chris Thieneman, a developer who says the proposed subdivision could help address the shortage of affordable housing for lower income Louisville residents.
“I've always been a big believer of the underdog and the ones that are not represented well,” said Thieneman.
The subdivision, Regency Park, will consist of homes between 640 to 936 square feet. The homes would be sold as condominiums with a clubhouse and community pool.
Those in support of affordable housing want to bring more attention to the issue and hope the council will show their support “by simply saying yes to affordable housing,” community activist Neal Robertson said.
“If they are saying wrong location — okay Prospect was not the right location and the other two places they tried affordable housing was not the right location because they talk about those people living in those areas," Robertson said.
Though councilmembers say it is not their intention to stall affordable housing, it’s important to ensure these areas are safe for development and from the environmental impact from drainage to the sanitation systems.
Councilmembers also say they want a partnership with the developer and managers of the units being developed and want them to be included in the process.
An approval of the project for the 8000 and 8006 Cedar Creek Road was also diverted by Councilman Robin Engel. Engel said he wants an additional review of the property, claiming its not acceptable use of the property.
