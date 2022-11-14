LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Government is marking Hunger and Homelessness Awareness Week by collecting items for outreach groups.
The Metro Office of Resilience and Community Services' Homeless Services Division is asking the public to "show you care with underwear," through an underwear donation drive.
Now through Nov. 20, people can donate new, packaged boxers, briefs, panties or sports bras in all sizes for all ages, organizers said.
Packaged goods can be purchased through the Homeless Services Division's Amazon Wishlist, here.
Donations can be dropped off at the Edison Building, 701 West Ormsby Ave., Suite 201. There are also donation drop-boxes at Simmons College of Kentucky.
Donations will be distributed to homeless outreach groups and service providers that work directly with communities in Louisville.
To get involved with homeless outreach in Louisville, click here.
For more information about Hunger and Homeless Awareness Week, click here.
