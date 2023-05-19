LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A free, annual mental health event is happening this weekend.
This Sunday, May 21, from 12-6 p.m., MindFEST will take place at Roots 101 African American Museum.
The free community event focuses on mind strengthening. The goal is to break the stigmas of mental health, connect families to mental health services and promote a fun learning environment for families.
Guests will be able enjoy music, food, entertainment, art, yoga, panel discussions and vendors at MindFEST.
To get your free tickets to MindFEST, click here. Roots 101 is located at 124 North 1st Street in downtown Louisville.
