LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Ahead of the Thanksgiving Holiday, the Louisville Metropolitan Sewer District is reminding residents to not pour fats, oils or grease from their Thanksgiving dinner down their drains.
MSD officials said the grease can cause problems in the sewer lines, which could lead to sewer backups.
“The grease and food debris builds up over time, making the pipe's interior smaller and smaller, which can cause a messy sewer backup into your home," said Mike Griffith, the operations director of wastewater and drainage at MSD.
The sewer department recommends pouring any used grease in an empty, heat-safe container and storing it in the freezer. It can then be thrown away once it becomes solid.
The sewer district also said to scrape any food waste in the trash and soak up extra grease with a paper towel. You can also recycle your deep-fryer oil at one of Louisville's Metro's grease drop-off locations.
MSD said anyone who has problem with a sewer backup to call them at 502-540-6000 or email them at CustomerRelations@LouisvilleMSD.org. They can help you figure out whether the problem is located on the public side of the system, which could help you avoid a plumber.
