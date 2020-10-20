LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- You can now have your own Mt. Washington Police Department K-9 officer.
The department is selling stuffed replicas of K-9 officer Bane. They cost $15 each and were designed to look exactly like Bane, a black German Shepherd, complete with his MWPD patched harness.
Anyone interested can call the police department at 502-538-8143 to pre-order, or you can order one at the Car Show registration tent at the Mt. Washington Sports Complex on Sunday, Oct. 25.
The department is also taking donations. It wants to keep a few of the stuffed animals in each officer's car to have on hand to give to kids during traumatic situations.
Bane joined the department in Oct. 2019 as its first-ever K-9 officer.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.