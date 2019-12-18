LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The BrickUniverse LEGO convention at the Kentucky International Convention Center in Louisville in February will feature models of NASA spacecraft. 

Next year's convention on Feb. 1 and Feb. 2 will be the fourth time the event has been held in Louisville. Among the hundreds of exhibits on display will be a LEGO NASA gallery, produced by award-winning LEGO artist Lia Chan. According to a news release, Chan's work has been featured in numerous exhibits and museums around the country.

LEGO NASA Astronaut Free Falling

Pictured: an astronaut crafted from LEGO bricks floats above the Earth. It's part of the NASA exhibit that will be featured at the BrickUniverse LEGO convention that will be held in downtown Louisville at the Kentucky International Convention Center Feb. 1-2, 2020.

Chan's NASA gallery will include a scaled LEGO International Space Station; a LEGO Kennedy Space Center Blast-off Scene, complete with lights and viewable from all sides; a LEGO Kennedy Space Center Launch Complex scene that actually moves to blast-off with programmable robotics; and a LEGO Shuttle Carrier Aircraft.

Another new gallery expected at the February convention: a landscape replica of Mt. Rushmore. Other exhibits will include Santa's workshop, massive cityscape scenes, a replica of the Manhattan bridge, and more. 

There's even a Star Wars Zone, where fans can use LEGO Star Wars-themed bricks to re-create their favorite scenes from the movies. Attendees will also have a space to build their own models, as well as chat with the artists that created some of the models. 

Tickets are $15 online, and $18 at the door, if still available. Children 2 and under get free admission. CLICK HERE to buy tickets. Enter promo code 'SANTA' to save $3 per ticket. 

