LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A program that helps kids with their development has gotten a financial boost from a Louisville health care company.
Passport Health Plan donated $10,000 to the Neighborhood House in Portland Wednesday morning.
The organization provides services for residents of all ages.
The donation will be used to help expand the Neighborhood House Dream Academy. That program gives 60 students a summer of fun and learning in a safe environment.
"We're trying to give our kids the opportunity to thrive -- to do fun stuff, to get into the world," said Jennie Jean Davidson, the executive director of Neighborhood House. "We're taking field trips, we're doing some academic work -- but not too much because it's summer. So, we're just really working on helping our kids have a great summer."
Neighborhood House says the Academy is more important than ever this year, after the kids were confined for so long by the pandemic.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.