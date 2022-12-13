LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- New Edition is bringing its "Legacy Tour" to Louisville in the spring.
The Grammy-nominated R&B group will make a stop at the KFC Yum! Center on Friday, April 14.
The lineup includes a "New Jack Swing reunion with Keith Sweat and the original members of GUY (Teddy Riley, Aaron Hall, and Damion Hall) and TANK," officials for the Yum! Center announced Tuesday.
Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, Dec. 16 at 10 a.m.
Presale opportunities start at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 14 for American Express card holders.
Tickets will be sold on Ticketmaster and at Yum! Center box office, which is open Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
To purchase tickets online, click here.
For more information, click here.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.