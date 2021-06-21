LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Zoo is about to be invaded by life-sized robotic dinosaurs.
The mechanical marvels are scheduled to arrive on Saturday, June 26.
The people behind the new Dino Quest exhibit said it will take guests back in time to get an up-close look at dinosaurs. There will be 19 dinosaurs ranging from a 5-foot-long baby triceratops to a 40-foot-long Tyrannosaurus rex.
Guests can encounter what's being called the world's most lifelike robotic dinosaur exhibit.
"We are thrilled to be offering the world's largest robotic dinosaur exhibit to our fans," said John Walczak, director of the Louisville Zoo. "Not only will this be a fun and unique opportunity for our guests, but it will also be an educational one that the whole family will enjoy. Dinosaurs are an extremely important part of animal history, and the ancestors of our reptile animal ambassadors at the Zoo today. We invite the community to come visit the newest members of the Zoo and are looking forward to seeing dinosaur fans of all ages experience 'Dino Quest' this summer."
There is no extra cost for the exhibit. It's free with zoo admission.
Dino Quests starts Saturday and runs through Sept. 19.
