LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The former site of America's Best Inn and Suites in Clarksville, Indiana, could soon transform into a new sports complex.

Councilman John Gilkey says the town hopes to build an indoor sports facility at the site at I-65 and Eastern Boulevard.

The motel was sold in June, and about 100 people were forced to leave. 

Gilkey says the motel will be demolished by the end of the year.

