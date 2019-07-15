JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- The city of Jeffersonville is helping low-income families being forced out of a motel being torn down.
Jeffersonville's City Council approved giving $20,000 to Community Action of Southern Indiana to help the people being moved out of America's Best Inn and Suites in Clarksville.
The motel was recently sold to an Indianapolis developer for $3.5 million, which left about 100 people looking for a place to go.
The owner of America's Best Inn and Suites has made 50 rooms available at a hotel he owns on Bardstown Road in Louisville and is offering a discount on the first month to residents who choose to make the move there.
The biggest issue for the families isn't money. Most are paying around $900 a month for rent at the motel. Landlords and realtors won't rent to them, however, because of other circumstances like criminal records.
Residents are being forced out in mid-July, and organizations are working to keep them from becoming homeless.
