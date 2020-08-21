LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Neighbors, business owners and city leaders want to make Preston Highway better, and they need the public's help.
Prosper Preston is looking into new business opportunities and better ways to get around near the busy thoroughfare. It wants to capitalize on the fact that Preston Highway's close proximity to the Kentucky Exposition Center and the Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport.
The group recently hired the Louisville Independent Business Alliance to find out what people who live and work in the area would like to see next. A business survey was developed to ask businesses in the area for their input. CLICK HERE to take the survey. The deadline the complete the survey is Aug. 28.
"We're very excited," said Keith Tennill, who owns a Probilt Automotive on Preston Highway. "With all the negativity going on at this time, it's great to have this positive energy going. We really want to thank all of the customers that patronize us over the last 21 years, and we've got room for more."
More information on Prosper Preston's vision is available on its Facebook page.
