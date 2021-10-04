LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An annual celebration in downtown Louisville is being scaled back as the Delta variant of COVID-19 continues to spread.
The Day of the Dead celebration honoring Día de los Muertos is being held on a smaller scale this year, organizers said in a news release Monday.
The celebration will be held at Fourth Street Live! on Saturday, Oct. 30, from 2-5:30 p.m. It includes a free screening of Disney Pixar's "Coco" at 3 p.m.
The public is also invited to visit a temporary Día de los Muertos altar space to place objects to remember lost loved ones and pets.
Because of the scaled-back nature of this year's event, organizers are providing a lesson plan covering Día de los Muertos for students and teachers to do at home or in-person. Teachers and families can pick up materials any time during the event at Fourth Street Live!
Día de los Muertos is a 3,000-year-old holiday observed by Mexico and other Latin American countries that takes place over several days between Oct. 31 and Nov. 1.
The holiday honors and celebrates the lives of loved ones who have passed away with art, music and gifts.
