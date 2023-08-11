LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A pet food pantry is coming to Oldham County.
The Animal Care Ministry at St. James Episcopal Church in Pewee Valley is launching a pet food pantry for residents in need of pet food.
The first opening of the pantry is Saturday, Aug. 12, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. or as supplies last. The pantry will be open on the second Saturday of each month. Church leaders said to follow the signs in the parking lot for pick-up.
There will be a maximum limit of two bags of dry food or six cans of wet food per household. Other supplies like shampoo, beds, and bowls will also be available while supplies last.
The church is located at 401 La Grange Road.
If you want to donate, there are some ways to help. You can send something from the pantry's Amazon wish list, or donate online by clicking here.
