LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Following the cancelation of the 2020 Crescent Hill Fourth of July Festival, the Peterson-Dumesnil House is moving its annual silent auction online.
The 150-year-old historic home in the Crescent Hill neighborhood receives the majority of its revenue through event rentals, according to a news release. The nonprofit organization said several of its brides have pushed their weddings to 2021.
"Not having a large crowd at the historic home for the July 4th Festival means we do not have a large crowd bidding on our auction items," said Tony Kamer, Peterson-Dumesnil House board chair.
The silent auction, which benefits the maintenance fund of the historic house, features a split-the-pot option, 10-year-old Pappy Van Winkle and several other items.
The Crescent Hill Community Council has declared July 4 to be a day of service and neighborhood cleanup. At 8:30 a.m., the public is invited to meet at the Peterson-Dumesnil House at 301 South Peterson Avenue.
The online auction and raffle is open now through July 4. A Facebook Live event will be held July 4 to announce the winners.
