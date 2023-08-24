LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Part of East Liberty Street in Louisville's Phoenix Hill neighborhood will shut down next week.
The street will close between Chestnut and Clay streets starting Monday, Aug. 28 through Thursday, Aug. 31.
The closure will allow crews to pave the portion of the road, the final step in an emergency sewer repair.
The project began in February after a large sewer line, built in 1872, started deteriorating.
Louisville MSD said detour signs will be in place through the closure.
