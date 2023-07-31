LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An annual Halloween festival is coming to Lynn Family Stadium this fall.
Louisville Halloween Parade is a seasonal tradition that moves through the streets at sunset. The 20th year of the parade will end at the soccer stadium in the Butchertown neighborhood.
The Ultimate Halloween Parade and Festival will be a four-day event from Oct. 26-29 at Lynn Family Stadium.
“After years of requests, we wanted to make our 20th year special by bringing back the nighttime parade," producer Dr. Michael Book with Louisville Halloween said in a news release. "To make it happen, we had to adjust that route and venue to increase the available space to provide a better experience for our guests. We are excited to share this world-class four-day Halloween event with the community at Lynn Family Stadium."
Proceeds for the festival support Don't Be A Monster, a bullying prevention program in Louisville. Presale tickets are now available and public tickets go on sale Aug. 15. For more information or to purchase tickets, click here.
