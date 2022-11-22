LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Jude's Jingle Tree is again supporting the Home of the Innocents, and this year, your morning coffee can also help.
Scooter's Coffee has created three specialty holiday drinks named after WDRB in the Morning personalities, and pledges to donate the proceeds from their sale.
Sterling's Sugar Cookie Latte
Candyce's Praline Caramelicious
Jude's Peppermint Mocha Latte
Scooter's is donating 100 percent of the proceeds (up to $5,000) from the sales of the specialty drinks to Home of the Innocents. "We're hoping to write a check of $5,000 come Christmas and make some lives a little bit better," said Scooter's franchise owner Jamie Stapleton.
The Home of the Innocents provides behavioral health services, foster care and adoption services, support for homeless young adults, and long-term care for medically complex or terminally ill children.
Jude's Jingle Tree is accepting ornaments and donations through Friday, Dec. 23. Last year's Jingle Tree raised a record $13,000.
