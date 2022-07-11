LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville residents will soon have another location to get their coffee fix.
Scooter's Coffee is opening a new store on Preston Highway, near the Preston Place shopping plaza.
The plaza was recently sold, but the current tenants — Floor and Decor and Value City will stay.
Scooter's Coffee also has locations on Poplar Level Road, Dixie Highway and Gagel Avenue, Dixie Highway and Elzie Road and on Shelbyville Road.
The store is drive-thru only.
The owners plan to open 25-30 locations around the Louisville area over the next five years, and there will be franchise opportunities in the future for local owners.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.