LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Race For Justice returns for its annual run/walk on Saturday.
Race For Justice, which is held at Norton Healthcare Sports and Learning Center, was started by Future Ancestors 502, a women-led student group in Louisville who were inspired by the movement that was started in the aftermath of Breonna Taylor's death.
Five-person relay teams can walk or run 26 laps symbolizing the 26 years of Breonna Taylor's life before she was killed on March 13, 2020. Individuals can walk or run 1.3 miles. A virtual run is also available for $35. Five-person relays are $125 and an individual race is $35.
Proceeds from the race will be donated to local nonprofits doing justice work in the community.
Entertainment and food truck vendors will be at the event as well.
This is the second year for the event. It runs from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday, June 17.
Registration is still open. To register or donate, click here.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.