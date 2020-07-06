LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Drivers need to slow down on one section of US 42 in Oldham County.
"The speed limit will be reduced from 55 mph to 45 mph from mile marker 1 to mile marker 2.9," according to a news release from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet. "This roughly 2-mile section of road is currently bordered by 45 mph speed zones. The new speed reduction will create a continuous 45 mph zone from the Jefferson County line through Goshen."
The school zone on US 42 in front of Harmony Elementary, North Oldham Middle School and North Oldham High School will be reduced to 35 miles per hour.
The new speed limit signs are expected to go up Wednesday.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.