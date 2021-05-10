LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Keeping your children learning all summer long.
Jefferson County Public Schools just opened registration for its summer learning programs. There are nearly 100 programs available for students in all grades.
JCPS expects a large turnout for its summer learning programs with signups starting Monday. The school district expects thousands of students to participate in-person, which goes from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. five days a week.
The six-week program starting June 21 will offer a school bus service for students.
"We are going to be working with families in terms of family engagement to keep kids engaged throughout the summer months and we will work with families too," JCPS spokesperson Renee Murphy said. "If they have certain circumstances where they may be out of town or if they have other obligations, we want students to participate in this experience."
Programs will include three areas, the district said in a news release. The Backpack League will offer in-person learning for first through 12th graders.
The Summer League will offer virtual learning. There are also specialized camps for students with unique interests or needs.
New this year is Camp Jumpstart, which will help 3-year-olds in the early childhood program with a focus on social-emotional development and adaptive skills.
JCPS is also bringing back Camp Ready for K to help students starting kindergarten in the fall.
The school district plans to release information on bus schedules on May 25.
To look at the programs and register, click here.
