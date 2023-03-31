LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Triple Crown 15K is this Saturday, April 1, and road closures have been announced.
Beginning Saturday, April 1 from 4 a.m. to 1 p.m. the following streets will be closed on both sides to traffic:
- West River Road from East Witherspoon Street to Indian Hills Trail
- West River Road from 9th Street to Bingham Way
- East Witherspoon Street from North Preston Street to 2nd Street
- South Jackson Street from East Washington Street to East Witherspoon Street
- Main Street from 8th Street to 6th Street
- East Witherspoon Street from South Jackson Street to River Road
- 7th Street from Main Street to River Road
- 6th Street from Main Street to River Road
- East Witherspoon Street from North Preston Street to Adams Street
- East Witherspoon Street from Adams Street to River Road
- 1st Street from East Washington Street to East Witherspoon Street
- Brook Street from East Washington Street to East Witherspoon Street
- Floyd Street from East Washington Street to River Road
- Preston Street from East Washington Street to River Road
- Bingham Way from East Witherspoon Street to River Road
- East Washington Street from 1st Street to South Preston Street
Main Street from 2nd and 3rd Streets will be open to traffic before and during the race.
The race begins at 8 a.m. on Saturday, April 1. The 15K is the last leg of The Triple Crown of Running. The running series started with the 5K event on March 4, followed by the 10K on March 18.
