The Robbie Valentine Basketball Summer Camp will take place this summer at the KFC Yum! Center and the Nachard Fieldhouse in Jeffersonville. (Courtesy of the KFC Yum! Center)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The annual Robbie Valentine Basketball Summer Camp is returning this year.

The camp, which has been in Louisville for more than 30 years, is designed for boys and girls ages 5-16. 

Campers will learn basketball fundamentals and "valuable life skills" from Valentine and other guest speakers, according to a camp description. 

The staff will include coaches from several D1 programs, including Daryl Murray, Joe Brooke Valentine Thomas and Joe Estes.

The camp will be following local COVID-19 guidelines that campers will receive more information about before arriving onsite, officials say. 

The camp will take place at the Yum! Center June 7-11 and June 21-25. The organization is also hosting a Robbie Valentine and Wiley Brown Summer Basketball Camp in Jeffersonville from July 5-9. 

