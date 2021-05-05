LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The annual Robbie Valentine Basketball Summer Camp is returning this year.
The camp, which has been in Louisville for more than 30 years, is designed for boys and girls ages 5-16.
Campers will learn basketball fundamentals and "valuable life skills" from Valentine and other guest speakers, according to a camp description.
The staff will include coaches from several D1 programs, including Daryl Murray, Joe Brooke Valentine Thomas and Joe Estes.
The camp will be following local COVID-19 guidelines that campers will receive more information about before arriving onsite, officials say.
The camp will take place at the Yum! Center June 7-11 and June 21-25. The organization is also hosting a Robbie Valentine and Wiley Brown Summer Basketball Camp in Jeffersonville from July 5-9.
