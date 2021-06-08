LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Father's Day is right around the corner, but there's still time to get dad the perfect surprise.
The KFC Yum! Center is holding a Father's Day Giveaway. From now until June 17, people can enter to win two tickets to a show or sporting event.
The list of concerts and events eligible for the giveaway includes Jeff Dunham, WWE Live, Xtreme Football, James Taylor and Eric Church.
The winner will be drawn on June 18. To enter, click here.
