LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Simone Biles will headline the Louisville stop of the Athleta presents Gold Over America Tour later this year.
The Olympic legend will perform Oct. 23 at the KFC Yum! Center alongside an "all-star team of female gymnastic champions spreading messages of empowerment and togetherness to inspire the next generation of athletes."
“I love the sport of gymnastics and want to help create a show that captures the pure joy of performing,” Biles said in a news release. “Athleta Presents Gold Over America Tour will match athleticism and entertainment, all while celebrating the gold inside each of us!”
U.S. gold medal winner and world all-around champion Simone Biles trains for a competition at the KFC Yum! Center.
U.S. gold medal winner and world all-around champion Simone Biles speaks with reporters after training for a competition at the KFC Yum! Center.
U.S. gold medal winner and world all-around champion Simone Biles speaks with reporters after training for a competition at the KFC Yum! Center.
Tickets go on sale June 11 at
Ticker master.com. To sign up for presale and for more information on VIP packages, click here. Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.