LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- You'll be able to shop and get nostalgic at a local brewery this weekend.
What's being dubbed "Kentuckiana's largest record show" is coming to Louisville.
Fleur De Flea and TEN20 Brewery are hosting the "SPIN" record show this Saturday at the brewery on East Washington Street in the Butchertown neighborhood.
Over 50 local and regional dealers will be set up selling vinyl records, cassettes, 8-tracks, CDs, vintage t-shirts and more.
There will also be craft beer and food options available for shoppers.
Early bird entry starts at 9 a.m. and costs a $10 cover. General admission runs from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. and is $5.
For more information, click here or follow the Facebook event page by clicking here.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.