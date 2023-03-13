LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Baird Urban Sports Park in downtown Louisville is hosting a social for fans of pickleball or wiffle ball looking to expand their social circles.
The Sports Park Social kicks off Wednesday and Thursday this week at 5:30 p.m. at the park, located at 615 West Main Street.
The social will have a food truck and brews from Against the Grain at the park every Wednesday and Thursday night this spring, through May 18.
The event will take a hiatus the weeks of April 1 and May 1.
The park will reopen to the public on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays for pick-up play from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in March. Players are asked to bring their own equipment.
Spring League play for pickleball and wiffle ball starts soon. The last day to register is March 14.
The wiffle ball league, managed by Louisville Metro Parks and Recreation, will play on Wednesdays. The Pickleball league, managed by YMCA of Greater Louisville, will play on Thursdays. League play for both sports starts on March 15 and 16 at 5:30 p.m.
Each team will play eight games, with no games the week of April 3 or May 1. Playoff and championship games will end the week of May 17 and 18.
Due to the increased demand, organizers said there will be 24 teams for Pickleball, double the amount of teams from last year. Wiffle ball will have seven teams.
For more information and to register a team, click here.
