LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- TARC is offering an unlimited travel pass for youth ages 6 to 19 this summer.
The Summer Youth Pass costs $30 and gives youth unlimited rides on TARC buses June 1 through Sept. 31.
“Whether you’re heading to a part-time job, summer camp, or the local swimming pool, the Summer Youth Pass helps get you where you need to be safely, efficiently, and affordably," said Carrie Butler, TARC Executive Director.
Passes can be reloaded online here, in-person at Union Station or at select Kroger stores. A MyTARC student identification card is required to sign up. If you don't already have one, the summer pass will cost an additional $5.
